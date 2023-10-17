Tuesday Forecast: Cool with plenty of clouds

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gradually warming up the next few days with pleasant autumn weather. A rain chance again looms for the end of the week into the first part of the weekend.

Today: Partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers late in the day towards evening possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and staying cooler than average. Lows near 50, highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low-40s, highs in the low 60s.

