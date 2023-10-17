Trial dates set for 4 suspects charged in Otieno death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people charged in the death of Irvo Otieno in March had their trial dates set Tuesday.

On March 6, Henrico County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at Central State Hospital just before 4 p.m. to admit 28-year-old Irvo N. Otieno, of Henrico, as a patient. Before 7:30 p.m., state police were called to investigate Otieno’s death.

Henrico police told investigators that Otieno was combative with deputies during the intake process and had to be restrained. He died during the intake process.

Ten people were originally charged in Otieno’s death, including seven Henrico sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital employees. Two of the hospital employees had their charges set aside in June.

On Tuesday, the following suspects had their trial dates set:

Wavie Jones - Sept. 30, 2024

Kaiyell Dajour Sanders - Dec. 2, 2024

Tabitha Renee Levere - Oct. 28, 2024

Brandon Edward Rodgers - Oct. 7, 2024

Four of the other suspects - Dwayne Bramble, Bradley Disse, Randy Boyer and Jermaine Branch - had their trial dates set in September.

Also last month, Otieno’s family reached an $8.5 million settlement with the Commonwealth, Henrico County and the Henrico sheriff.

The settlement agreement says the state, county and the sheriff have not admitted any liability and deny that their actions caused Otieno’s death, but have agreed to collectively pay settlement money to Otieno’s family.

The settlement has no impact on the pending trials.

