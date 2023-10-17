State-led work group recommends revisions to SOL testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A new report out this week is calling on Virginia to revise its Standards of Learning tests.

A bipartisan work group constructed it, and now they’re calling for more rigorous tests in Virginia schools and more frequent updates on how students are progressing.

Virginia students continue seeing sharp test scores declines since the pandemic. The group’s proposed changes to fix this ongoing problem include changing how students are tested and better communication with parents on how their child is doing.

“As a teacher, I’ve known that our SOL testing has been broken for quite a while and in many ways,” said Delegate Schuyler VanValkenburg.

VanValkenburg of Henrico spearheaded the effort with a bill two years ago to revise Virginia’s standards of learning assessments.

His first-hand experience in the classroom played a role in that.

“We turned it into a workgroup. So we can take a more holistic approach, which, I think, ended up being the right thing to do,” he said. “So over the course of the last year, there’s been a workgroup that, based off of that bill, that has worked kind of methodically through the different issues with testing.”

He’s calling for more transparency with assessments and just better tests. He suggests a similar format to AP exams.

“A test that is testing kind of multiple parts of a subject matter and making sure that you’re, you’re developing the skills that are not just for that field, right?” VanValkenburg said.

Republicans agree as it’s a bipartisan effort backed by Youngkin’s administration, including VDOE superintendent of public instruction Lisa Coons.

“I think one of the most important things is for the testing system to do a lot of things for children,” said Coons. “So they’re not taking more tests. So when they do take a test, it gives a whole lot more information.”

The plan calls for parents to get more frequent updates on their child’s learning level.

“What I need to know is, is my child on track and making progress in learning and doing the same things as all the students across the state,” she said. “And if my child is not there, what does my child need to get back on track and stay on track?”

But, these efforts will take a lot more funding and consulting before they can be implemented.

“We have to train teachers, we have to get parents and students ready for the new test, we have to explain whatever the accountability system ends up being, and we really need to make sure that we’re very methodical about it,” Del. VanValkenburg said.

For these changes to come to life, they would have to be turned into legislation that could be done in the governor’s office.

But VanValkenburg says results would still be years away, as many contracting groups need to be hired to make these new assessments.

