RPS to test 6 additional schools for mold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Monday night Richmond Public School board meeting was spent discussing mold in schools throughout the district.

According to reports on the Richmond Public Schools’ website, inspectors saw moldy ceiling tiles on the first-floor registrar’s office, room 166 and in the kitchen, but not where food is stored at Thomas Boushall Middle School. It also shows they suspect mold is in the metal ceiling of the school’s gym, but it was too high to get a sample of for testing.

“These conditions are scary and dangerous, but we have to face that,” said RPS teacher Anne Forrester.

At Clark Springs Elementary, room 118 reportedly had mold found in its ceiling tiles. The indoor humidity level was allegedly incorrect; there were cracks and missed glazing outside the school.

“The notion that we have schools with a mold issue is not new,” said District 3 board member Kenya Gibson. “It’s been a reality in this district.”

Reports on the district’s website show that teacher testimony urged these tests to be conducted. Superintendent Jason Kamras was asked if he got any workman’s compensation paperwork.

“Not to my knowledge,” Superintendent Jason Kamras said.

Another board member fought that statement.

“Teachers are afraid to stand up and speak about it, so it doesn’t surprise me we’re not seeing workman’s compensation,” said Gibson. “They’re afraid. They’ve reached out to me anonymously.”

The school board motioned to allow Mary Scott Preschool, Blackwell Preschool, Maymont Preschool, Summer Hill Preschool, Elizabeth D. Redd Elementary School, and Woodville Elementary School to be tested for mold.

“We care deeply about these schools and our students and our schools and our teachers,” responded Stephanie Rizzie, the RPS board chair.

