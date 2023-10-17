Your Money with Carlson Financial
Poll looks at Virginia voter issues

The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University just released its poll on Virginia’s top policy issues.
By NBC29
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University just released its poll on Virginia’s top policy issues.

The results show the top three issues voters are keeping in mind this upcoming election are economy & inflation, abortion, and K-12 education.

The poll also said that Virginia Republicans seem to be focused on economic issues, while Democrats are prioritizing abortion rights.

