Midlothian Mines Day to celebrate Virginia’s history of coal mining

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are ready to dig up some adventure, Midlothian Mines Day has returned to uncover the rich history of Coal Mining in Virginia.

Presented by Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department and the Mid-Lothian Mines and Rail Roads Foundation, Midlothian Mines Day invites all families and friends to celebrate Virginia’s contribution to coal mining in the United States.

The free event features coal mine tours, trolley tours of First Baptist Church of Midlothian, coal mining living history demonstrations, children’s activities, and coal mining and railroad exhibits.

Attendees will see musical performances from the Harken Back String Band, The Press Gang, and the Richmond Cadet Alumni Band. Food will also be available from the Fantabulous Chef.

The event will kick off on Saturday, October 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Mid-Lothian Mines Park, the site of North America’s earliest commercial coal mining operation.

This event will also run in conjunction with Midlothian Village Day. For more information about Midlothian Mines Day or Midlothian Village Day, click here.

