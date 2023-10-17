Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Midlothian Mines Day to celebrate Virginia’s history of coal mining

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department will collaborate with the Mid-Lothian Mines...
Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department will collaborate with the Mid-Lothian Mines and Rail Roads Foundation to host Midlothian Mines Day.(Virginia Department of Parks and Recreation)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are ready to dig up some adventure, Midlothian Mines Day has returned to uncover the rich history of Coal Mining in Virginia.

Presented by Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department and the Mid-Lothian Mines and Rail Roads Foundation, Midlothian Mines Day invites all families and friends to celebrate Virginia’s contribution to coal mining in the United States.

The free event features coal mine tours, trolley tours of First Baptist Church of Midlothian, coal mining living history demonstrations, children’s activities, and coal mining and railroad exhibits.

Attendees will see musical performances from the Harken Back String Band, The Press Gang, and the Richmond Cadet Alumni Band. Food will also be available from the Fantabulous Chef.

The event will kick off on Saturday, October 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Mid-Lothian Mines Park, the site of North America’s earliest commercial coal mining operation.

This event will also run in conjunction with Midlothian Village Day. For more information about Midlothian Mines Day or Midlothian Village Day, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in southeastern Virginia say a bus driver and 12 children were hurt when a bus headed...
Virginia school bus driver and 12 children hurt after bus overturns, officials say
This image provided by Suffolk Fire Rescue shows a school bus that overturned, Monday, Oct. 16,...
School bus driver and 12 children hurt after bus overturns, officials in Virginia say
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
Police are investigating the shooting death of a driver in the 1500 block of Columbia Street.
Driver found dead after shooting, crash near Richmond Highway
Officials say crews responded to a structure fire on Lansmill Drive after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Chesterfield house fire

Latest News

RVA Today: MyReevee.com (804) 270-5920
RVA Today: MyReevee.com (804) 270-5920
The Capital Trail 10M and 5K is Coming Up
Capital Trail 10M and 5K Coming Up
The Folk Festival is one of Virginia's largest events and brings tens of thousands of people to...
What you can expect at the 2023 Richmond Folk Festival
Sitelines BLM Action Film Festival is happening Oct. 14.
Sitelines BLM Action Film Festival happening Oct. 14