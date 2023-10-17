Man found guilty of DUI in deadly chain-reaction I-95 crash, will serve 6-month sentence

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man involved in a deadly chain-reaction crash on I-95 in Henrico County in October 2022 has been found guilty of misdemeanor DWI.

Claire Wenzel, a 26-year-old from Hanover County, died in one of the several subsequent collisions that night.

Luis Javier Quinones will serve 6 months in jail after a judge found he drove drunk, ultimately leading to that chaotic 7-car pile-up on I-95.

Quinones was given a 12-month sentence with 6 months suspended under the pact of 24 months of good behavior. His license was also revoked for 12 months. He will also have to partake in the “ASAP” Probation program.

Several witnesses, including other crash victims, testified in court. Medical records were also brought as evidence of Quinones’s intoxication.

It was an emotional day in court for the Wenzel family, with plenty of tears as the judge handed down the sentence.

“It’s kind of a weight off our shoulders...knowing that this nightmare is finally over,” Claire’s older sister Katie Wenzel said. “Now I hope to be able to focus on remembering Claire and the joy that she was.”

According to Virginia State Police, this crash started because Quinones hit a guardrail before spinning back onto I-95.

Evidence presented in court showed his blood alcohol level was beyond the legal limit, sitting at approximately 0.12%.

It has been a highly complex case because Quinones did not directly get into a collision with Claire Wenzel, but his actions led to several other cars colliding.

VSP’s investigation states Claire’s car was T-boned and thrown into Quinones’ Jeep by a third car, while prosecutors say Claire drove into another vehicle and died on impact.

Claire’s mother, Donna Wenzel, says she hopes Claire’s story can demonstrate how drunk driving can alter so many lives at once.

“The car is a weapon, and it is deadly, and my daughter is dead because of that,” she said. “My whole life is completely changed. I cry every day, and I just can’t wait for my own death to come to be reunited with her.”

The judge addressed Quinones directly before handing down the sentence.

“If you hadn’t been drinking, we’d still have one more life here,” he said.

“A little faith was renewed today, and I’m pleased with how the Commonwealth’s Attorney presented the argument today and as well as what the judge’s sentence was in this case,” Katie Wenzel said.

Given the devastation surrounding this case, the judge allowed Donna, Katie and their other sister, Emily, to read victim statements before the court before sentencing.

Quinones did not speak in court at all. He sat with a pained expression, shaking his head multiple times.

The Wenzel family has publicly criticized the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney in the past year, pushing for more criminal charges against Quinones.

The judge took the time to address the controversy in the courtroom, defending Assistant CA Eli DeJarnette, saying backlash was unwarranted as he did what any good prosecutor would do.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor has met with the family, extended condolences, and explained the case’s complexity to them.

As the family continues to grapple with the death of their beloved daughter and sister, they’re looking to pursue other options in hopes of getting justice for Claire. The family hired criminal lawyer Stephen Mutnick and filed a civil lawsuit on April 17.

