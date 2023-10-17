Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Lance Bass holds up ‘Not Taylor Swift’ sign at NFL game

At an NFL game, Lance Bass was seen on the jumbotron holding up a handwritten sign that read, “Not Taylor Swift.” (Source: @oat_chai_ / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Celebrities attending NFL games are also joining in on the Taylor Swift/football crossover craze – including *NYSNC member Lance Bass.

At the Los Angeles Chargers versus Dallas Cowboys game at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, Bass was seen on the jumbotron holding up a handwritten sign that read, “Not Taylor Swift.”

He shared video of the moment on his Instagram page, writing, “In case anyone was confused.”

Swift fans have flocked to Kansas City Chiefs games and tuned in to the games’ broadcasts in hopes of getting a glimpse of the star. She has attended three Chiefs games this season amid her romance with tight end Travis Kelce.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, crews responded to a structure fire on Lansmill Drive.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Chesterfield house fire
This image provided by Suffolk Fire Rescue shows a school bus that overturned, Monday, Oct. 16,...
School bus driver and 12 children hurt after bus overturns, officials in Virginia say
Officials in southeastern Virginia say a bus driver and 12 children were hurt when a bus headed...
Virginia school bus driver and 12 children hurt after bus overturns, officials say
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
Police are investigating the shooting death of a driver in the 1500 block of Columbia Street.
Driver found dead after shooting, crash near Richmond Highway

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on the first ballot, but more voting likely
Patrons wait for the number 7 subway train Tuesday, May 24, 2016, in the Queens borough of New...
18-year-old killed by train after fainting, falling onto tracks
Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
The suspect was caught on camera at the business and ran away towards Hopkins Road toward Holly...
Convenience store shooting leaves one man injured
Expert tips to navigate an uncertain real estate market
Expert tips to navigate an uncertain real estate market