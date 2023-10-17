Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘I’ve got what I need’: Henrico woman surprises helpful neighbor with Acts of Kindness Award

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - For Tammy Feliciano, life hasn’t dealt her the fairest hand. From losing her only means of transportation to burying her father at the start of the pandemic, it’s been hard.

As age settled in, both of her parents were reluctant to move to a nursing home. So Tammy moved in instead, becoming their caretaker.

“We did everything we could. Even though it meant me leaving the workforce and sacrificing and trying to survive with two Social Security checks. But in the end, it’s just (dad) wouldn’t have mentally been prepared to be in a nursing home. It’s just something he didn’t want,” Feliciano said.

Now, she does what she can to take care of herself, her mom and their dog, which oftentimes means getting groceries delivered or even walking to the store.

And that’s just something her neighbor Dotty Chick wouldn’t allow.

Watch this week’s Acts of Kindness:

