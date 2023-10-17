Your Money with Carlson Financial
Explosive detecting canines coming to RIC to enhance security

The Richmond Airport is adding a new layer of security just in time for the holidays. The TSA is bringing in trained explosive detection dogs.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to TSA, explosives are the greatest threat to the aviation system, and while they have the technology to detect many things, a trained dog’s nose is nearly unstoppable.

Explosive-detecting dogs are being added to security at the Richmond International Airport.

TSA Explosives Detection Canine Hary with his very own trading card.
TSA Explosives Detection Canine Hary with his very own trading card.(TSA Photo)

“They are really, really efficient and effective,” said Robin ‘Chuck’ Burke, the Federal Security Director.

Burke said the airport used canines, but they were taken to bigger airports about eight years ago.

”So, I have been working for the past four years to try to get the canine team back here because the canine team is another layer of security for TSA providing to the passengers, the airport, the air carriers,” said Burke.

As Richmond grows, it attracts more people, so more security is needed. TSA handler Kyle Smith told NBC12 that these dogs undergo environmental training when they’re young.

TSA canine handler B. Kyle Smith and his passenger screening canine, Hary, on patrol at...
TSA canine handler B. Kyle Smith and his passenger screening canine, Hary, on patrol at Richmond International Airport.(TSA Photo)

“That drive that these canines have is second to none,” Smith said. “We can do purpose-borne, vapor wake explosives. We also train in the terminals, so any type of setting when people are sitting down, baggage, they encounter a lot of baggage in an airport, obviously. We’re also trained in aircraft and vehicles. We can do open-air areas outside and around the airports.”

Smith said trained dogs, like his partner Hary, can smell an explosive under one pound.

“If we can keep explosives off the premises of any transportation entity, that’s our whole goal and our purpose here,” he said.

At least two more dogs and handlers will be coming to RIC in the next 6 months.

