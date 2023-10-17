El Salvador man sentenced for secretly recording people in public restroom

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -An El Salvador man was sentenced to over seven years in prison after it was found he secretly recorded people, including a minor, in public restrooms in Louisa County.

In October 2022, a man using a restroom at a Louisa convenience store noticed someone holding a cell phone under the bathroom stall. He realized he was being Louisa Police looked at the surveillance footage and identified Rodolfo A. Melgar, 53, of El Salvador.

Officers arrested Melgar and got a search warrant for his phone.

Law enforcement found photos and videos of multiple other victims using public restrooms, including at least one child whom police were able to identify based on security video from another convenience store.

Police say the child lived hours away from Louisa, and his parents had briefly stopped at a Zion Crossroads gas station while traveling through the county, making the victim’s identification even more incredible.

After this discovery, Melgar was charged with producing child pornography and multiple counts of unlawful filming. He pleaded guilty to all charges.

On Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, he was sentenced to serve seven years and six months in prison.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.