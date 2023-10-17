Casino lawsuit heads to federal court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With early voting underway, a federal court will hear a lawsuit on Friday that will try to stop the casino referendum from moving forward.

Paul Goldman has filed the lawsuit against Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections Susan Beals and several employees of the Virginia State Board of Elections.

According to Activate Virginia, Goldman filed this suit more than a month ago, claiming 1st and 14th Amendment violations.

The casino referendum, which is on the ballot for the second time in three years, asks voters whether or not they want a casino to be built in Richmond’s southside.

Earlier this year, a Richmond Circuit Court sided with the city after a group pushed to suspend the casino referendum.

City officials say the casino will bring new jobs and millions in tax revenue to the city.

In late August, developers made changes to the proposed design of the casino.

Ahead of early voting that started in September, anti-casino signs and ads started ramping up.

Residents can vote early through Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.