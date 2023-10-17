Blippi makes a special stop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the most popular children’s sensations is making its way to Richmond to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist to a new musical party!

Blippie’s Wonderful World Tour is coming to the Altria Theater to learn, sing and dance with special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. There will be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 20, at 10:00 a.m., with pre-sales beginning October 17. All tickets should be purchased online, by phone at (800) 514-3849 via Etix, or in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office at 6 N. Laurel Street, open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All other ticketing sources are through unauthorized sellers.

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour will kick off on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue performances of Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour in even more cities in 2024,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live. “After a successful run in the Spring and now this Fall, across both North America and the UK, we’re excited for even more families to share in the joy and wonder of Blippi On Tour and to create lifelong memories together.”

“We’re so excited to be back in the US after a successful tour visiting friends in the UK, South Africa and the Middle East. It’s amazing to see the love fans have for Blippi and Meekah and an honor to witness the joy that this beloved brand brings to families around the world,” said Susan Vargo, Head of Experiences at Moonbug Entertainment. “As we extend the North American leg of Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, we look forward to continuing to introduce our young fans to the magic of singing and dancing along to a live performance while making lasting memories with their families.”

With more than 165K tickets sold across 90 cities and multiple sold-out performances, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour inspires curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and makes learning fun.

The popular children’s series has become a massive success with over one billion monthly views across platforms including Netflix, HBO Max, Cartoonito, Sky, Amazon and YouTube and millions of fans worldwide.

