2023 Oktoberfest of Richmond moves to new location
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A fall favorite is returning to the River City at a brand new location this weekend.
On Friday, Oct. 20, through Saturday, Oct. 21, Richmond Oktoberfest will be held at Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia.
Tickets are $15, and children under 15 can enter for free.
For more information about this year’s Oktoberfest, click here.
