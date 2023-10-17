Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

2023 Oktoberfest of Richmond moves to new location

Oktoberfest of Richmond returns Friday, Oct. 20-21.
Oktoberfest of Richmond returns Friday, Oct. 20-21.(Bass, Joi | Oktoberfest of Richmond)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A fall favorite is returning to the River City at a brand new location this weekend.

On Friday, Oct. 20, through Saturday, Oct. 21, Richmond Oktoberfest will be held at Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia.

Tickets are $15, and children under 15 can enter for free.

For more information about this year’s Oktoberfest, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say crews responded to a structure fire on Lansmill Drive after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Chesterfield house fire
This image provided by Suffolk Fire Rescue shows a school bus that overturned, Monday, Oct. 16,...
School bus driver and 12 children hurt after bus overturns, officials in Virginia say
Officials in southeastern Virginia say a bus driver and 12 children were hurt when a bus headed...
Virginia school bus driver and 12 children hurt after bus overturns, officials say
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
Police are investigating the shooting death of a driver in the 1500 block of Columbia Street.
Driver found dead after shooting, crash near Richmond Highway

Latest News

Blippi inspires curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences...
Blippi makes a special stop in Richmond
The Big Pig project is kicking off on Sunday, Oct.29
The Big Pig project Sunday, Oct.29
10.17 Martha Mitchell Calling is happening now through Oct. 29
Martha Mitchell Calling Now Through Oct. 29
Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department will collaborate with the Mid-Lothian Mines...
Mid-Lothian Mines Day to celebrate Virginia’s history of coal mining