Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

1 killed, 1 hurt in Chesterfield house fire

Just after 1 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire on Lansmill Drive on Tuesday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire & EMS is investigating a deadly house fire that happened overnight.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, crews responded to a structure fire on Lansmill Drive.

When crews arrived, they found a home on fire.

Fire officials confirmed one person died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in southeastern Virginia say a bus driver and 12 children were hurt when a bus headed...
Virginia school bus driver and 12 children hurt after bus overturns, officials say
This image provided by Suffolk Fire Rescue shows a school bus that overturned, Monday, Oct. 16,...
School bus driver and 12 children hurt after bus overturns, officials in Virginia say
Police are investigating the shooting death of a driver in the 1500 block of Columbia Street.
Driver found dead after shooting, crash near Richmond Highway
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
Jody Adkins
135MPH police chase ends in arrest of Patrick Co. man

Latest News

Just after 1 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire on Lansmill Drive on Tuesday.
1 person dies after Chesterfield house fire
October 15, 2023
2.2 earthquake confirmed near Stuarts Draft
The Governor visited Keneseth Beth Israel synagogue Monday to show his support amid the...
Gov. Youngkin addresses Richmond Jewish community
For weeks, students, parents and teachers have complained about mold in Richmond schools, and...
RPS to test 6 additional schools for mold