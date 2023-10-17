1 killed, 1 hurt in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire & EMS is investigating a deadly house fire that happened overnight.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, crews responded to a structure fire on Lansmill Drive.

When crews arrived, they found a home on fire.

Fire officials confirmed one person died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.