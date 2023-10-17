1 killed, 1 hurt in Chesterfield house fire
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire & EMS is investigating a deadly house fire that happened overnight.
Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, crews responded to a structure fire on Lansmill Drive.
When crews arrived, they found a home on fire.
Fire officials confirmed one person died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
