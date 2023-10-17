1 dead, 1 hurt in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Tragedy unfolds in a Chesterfield neighborhood after a deadly house fire happened along Lansmill Drive early Tuesday morning.

Johnnie Lynn Coleman, who lives across the street, was walking home when the flames erupted.

“I was at the neighbor’s house. It was around midnight,” she said. “We were walking home. We got to the street, not sure how far that is. We could hear pinging. “When he got up here to the stop sign, he started to scream, call 911, so I immediately grabbed the phone. As I’m running calling 911, get up to the corner, you could see 4-foot flames coming out of the trailer.”

Just after 1 a.m., Chesterfield Fire and EMS was called to the scene, where they found heavy flames in the mobile home.

Inside the home, firefighters found one person dead. Outside the house, another person was found fighting for their life. This person was rushed to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

“I’m shaken up a little bit, but I’m not direct family, so I can’t imagine how they’re feeling right now,” said Coleman.

Throughout the morning, investigators were seen going in and out of the home, which was deemed a total loss according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Coleman described pounding on windows and doors to warn about the flames while recounting the brave efforts by one of her neighbors to prevent the flames from spreading by moving the propane tanks.

“He’d come out propane in each hand. There was a total of five. They’re in my front yard right now. The fireman said they would’ve been like a huge bomb had they went off, so he risked his own life. They could’ve gone off at any moment,” said Coleman. “It was amazing to me that he didn’t think. He just acted for strangers.”

As investigators look into what sparked the blaze, many neighbors are on standby, ready to lend a helping hand after this tragedy.

“If there’s anything the family needs, I hope they reach out,” said Coleman.

A dog was also rescued from the home.

The name and age of the victim is being withheld until the medical examiner makes a positive identification.

