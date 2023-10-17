Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

1 dead, 1 hurt in Chesterfield house fire

Johnnie Lynn Coleman: “I’m shaken up a little bit.”
Just after 1 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire on Lansmill Drive on Tuesday.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Desiree Montilla
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Tragedy unfolds in a Chesterfield neighborhood after a deadly house fire happened along Lansmill Drive early Tuesday morning.

Chesterfield House Fire
Chesterfield House Fire(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Johnnie Lynn Coleman, who lives across the street, was walking home when the flames erupted.

“I was at the neighbor’s house. It was around midnight,” she said. “We were walking home. We got to the street, not sure how far that is. We could hear pinging. “When he got up here to the stop sign, he started to scream, call 911, so I immediately grabbed the phone. As I’m running calling 911, get up to the corner, you could see 4-foot flames coming out of the trailer.”

Chesterfield House Fire
Chesterfield House Fire(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Just after 1 a.m., Chesterfield Fire and EMS was called to the scene, where they found heavy flames in the mobile home.

Inside the home, firefighters found one person dead. Outside the house, another person was found fighting for their life. This person was rushed to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

“I’m shaken up a little bit, but I’m not direct family, so I can’t imagine how they’re feeling right now,” said Coleman.

Throughout the morning, investigators were seen going in and out of the home, which was deemed a total loss according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Chesterfield House Fire
Chesterfield House Fire(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Coleman described pounding on windows and doors to warn about the flames while recounting the brave efforts by one of her neighbors to prevent the flames from spreading by moving the propane tanks.

“He’d come out propane in each hand. There was a total of five. They’re in my front yard right now. The fireman said they would’ve been like a huge bomb had they went off, so he risked his own life. They could’ve gone off at any moment,” said Coleman. “It was amazing to me that he didn’t think. He just acted for strangers.”

Chesterfield House Fire
Chesterfield House Fire(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

As investigators look into what sparked the blaze, many neighbors are on standby, ready to lend a helping hand after this tragedy.

“If there’s anything the family needs, I hope they reach out,” said Coleman.

A dog was also rescued from the home.

The name and age of the victim is being withheld until the medical examiner makes a positive identification.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image provided by Suffolk Fire Rescue shows a school bus that overturned, Monday, Oct. 16,...
School bus driver and 12 children hurt after bus overturns, officials in Virginia say
Officials in southeastern Virginia say a bus driver and 12 children were hurt when a bus headed...
Virginia school bus driver and 12 children hurt after bus overturns, officials say
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
Police are investigating the shooting death of a driver in the 1500 block of Columbia Street.
Driver found dead after shooting, crash near Richmond Highway

Latest News

Dotty Chick wanted to give her neighbor Tammy Feliciano a reward for everything she’s done...
‘I’ve got what I need’: Henrico woman surprises helpful neighbor with Acts of Kindness Award
Explosive detecting canines being added to TSA team at RIC
Explosive detecting canines coming to RIC to enhance security
For Tammy Feliciano life hasn’t dealt her the fairest hand. From losing her only means of...
‘I’ve got what I need’: Henrico woman surprises helpful neighbor with Acts of Kindness Award
The Richmond Airport is adding a new layer of security just in time for the holidays. The TSA...
Explosive detecting dogs return to RIC