Monday Forecast: A cool and dry stretch begins again
Rain chance builds Friday/Saturday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gradually warming up the next several days with pleasant autumn weather. Rain chance again looms for the end of the week/weekend
Monday: Partly sunny and cooler than average. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s°.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid and upper 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Watching for the chance of a few showers late in the day towards evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low-60s.
