Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Monday Forecast: A cool and dry stretch begins again

Rain chance builds Friday/Saturday
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gradually warming up the next several days with pleasant autumn weather. Rain chance again looms for the end of the week/weekend

Monday: Partly sunny and cooler than average. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Watching for the chance of a few showers late in the day towards evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low-60s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Police are investigating the shooting death of a driver in the 1500 block of Columbia Street.
Driver found dead after shooting, crash near Richmond Highway
Police are investigating a shooting at a 24-hour convenience store on Hopkins Road.
Convenience store shooting leaves one man injured
The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate passed away inside a...
Richmond City Sheriff’s Office investigates after an Inmate dies in jail
The Richmond Police Department’s city wide data shows an increase in car thefts and other...
Car break-ins, thefts on the rise in Richmond

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Gradually warming up the next few days
Cool tonight, pleasant autumn day on Monday
Cool tonight, pleasant autumn day on Monday
Here's a look at your weather forecast for Sunday, October 15, 2023.
Sunday Forecast: Cool and breezy
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Drying out with a gusty, cool breeze on Sunday