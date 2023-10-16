Monday Forecast: A cool and dry stretch begins again

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gradually warming up the next several days with pleasant autumn weather. Rain chance again looms for the end of the week/weekend

Monday: Partly sunny and cooler than average. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Watching for the chance of a few showers late in the day towards evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low-60s.

