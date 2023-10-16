Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hanover and Henrico to host rabies vaccination clinics

Hanover County Animal Control and Henrico County Police Animal Protection Unit are hosting rabies prevention clinics on Oct. 21.
By Aanya Howard
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Animal Control and Henrico County Police Animal Protection Unit are hosting rabies prevention clinics on Oct. 21. The clinics will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

HANOVER:

  • This is a drive-thru-style clinic. Owners and animals will stay in their vehicles at all times.
  • Registration will be completed in the facility and then you must return to your car and drive to the area designated for vaccination.
  • $15 fee (Cash or Checks only)
  • Location: Liberty Middle School: 13496 Liberty School Road, Ashland.
  • For more information call 804-365-6485 or click here.

HENRICO:

  • It is required that pet owners register and pay at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian on the first level of the adjacent parking deck.
  • Animal Protection Officers will be available to discuss license and vaccination requirements
  • $15 fee (cash only). Pets from all localities are welcome. Cats must be in carriers.
  • Location: Henrico County Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road.
  • For more information, call 804-727-8801.

