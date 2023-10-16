Hanover and Henrico to host rabies vaccination clinics
Published: Oct. 16, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Animal Control and Henrico County Police Animal Protection Unit are hosting rabies prevention clinics on Oct. 21. The clinics will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
HANOVER:
- This is a drive-thru-style clinic. Owners and animals will stay in their vehicles at all times.
- Registration will be completed in the facility and then you must return to your car and drive to the area designated for vaccination.
- $15 fee (Cash or Checks only)
- Location: Liberty Middle School: 13496 Liberty School Road, Ashland.
- For more information call 804-365-6485 or click here.
HENRICO:
- It is required that pet owners register and pay at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian on the first level of the adjacent parking deck.
- Animal Protection Officers will be available to discuss license and vaccination requirements
- $15 fee (cash only). Pets from all localities are welcome. Cats must be in carriers.
- Location: Henrico County Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road.
- For more information, call 804-727-8801.
