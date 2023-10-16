Decision Virginia: Everything you need to know for the 2023 election

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.(WWBT)
By David Hylton and Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This year’s election features races for Virginia’s House of Delegates and Senate, numerous local races for boards of supervisors and school boards, and a casino referendum in Richmond.

Here’s a look at what you need to know before you cast your ballot:

Early Voting & Voter Registration

While Election Day itself is Tuesday, Nov. 7, Virginians can vote early.

If you’re unsure of your voting status or where to vote, visit the Citizen Portal offered by the Virginia Department of Elections. The nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project also has an online tool that lets users look up what’s on their ballot by entering their home address.

Voters can contact their local voter registration office for additional questions and to check early voting locations.

The last day of in-person early voting is Nov. 4, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27.

Do I need an ID to vote?

Yes. You will need to provide an acceptable form of identification or sign an ID Confirmation Statement at the polls. For a list of acceptable IDs, click here.

What will be on my ballot?

All state House and Senate seats are up for grabs. Several localities will have school board and board of supervisor positions on their ballot. Below is a glance at several of the competitive House and Senate districts in the area, as well as what several cities and counties will have on their ballot.

SENATE DISTRICT 12

Who’s running: Democrat Natan McKenzie and Republican Glen Sturtevant

Localities included: Colonial Heights and part of Chesterfield County

Senate District 12 includes the city of Colonial Heights and part of Chesterfield County
Senate District 12 includes the city of Colonial Heights and part of Chesterfield County(Virginia Board of Elections)

SENATE DISTRICT 13

Who’s running: Democrat Lashrecse Aird and Republican Eric Ditri

Localities included: Parts of Henrico and Dinwiddie counties, the cities of Petersburg and Hopewell, and the counties of Prince George, Sussex, Charles City, and Surry

Senate District 13 includes parts of Henrico and Dinwiddie counties. It also includes...
Senate District 13 includes parts of Henrico and Dinwiddie counties. It also includes Petersburg and Hopewell, and several more counties.(Virginia Board of Elections)

SENATE DISTRICT 15

Who’s running: Democrat Ghazala Hashmi and Hayden Fisher

Localities included: Parts of Chesterfield County and the city of Richmond

Senate District 15 includes parts of Chesterfield County and the city of Richmond
Senate District 15 includes parts of Chesterfield County and the city of Richmond(Virginia Board of Elections)

SENATE DISTRICT 16

Who’s running: Democrat Schuyler VanValkenburg and Republican Siobhan Dunnavant

Localities included: Part of Henrico County, including the Short Pump area

Senate District 16 includes parts of Henrico County.
Senate District 16 includes parts of Henrico County.(Virginia Board of Elections)

HOUSE DISTRICT 57

Who’s running: Democrat Susanna Gibson and Republican David Owen

Localities included: Parts of Goochland and Henrico counties

House District 57 includes parts of Goochland and Henrico counties
House District 57 includes parts of Goochland and Henrico counties(Virginia Board of Elections)

HOUSE DISTRICT 58

Who’s running: Democrat Rodney Willett and Republican Riley Shaia

Localities included: Part of Henrico County

House District 58 includes part of Henrico County.
House District 58 includes part of Henrico County.(Virginia Board of Elections)

HOUSE DISTRICT 59

Who’s running: Democrat Rachel Levy and Republican H.F. “Buddy” Fowler

Localities included: Parts of Hanover, Henrico and Louisa countiesclear

HOUSE DISTRICT 73

Who’s running: Democrat Herb Walke and Republican Mark Earley

Localities included: Part of Chesterfield County

House District 73 includes part of Chesterfield County, including the Winterpock area
House District 73 includes part of Chesterfield County, including the Winterpock area(Virginia Board of Elections)

HOUSE DISTRICT 75

Who’s running: Democrat Stephen Miller-Pitts and Republican Carrie Coyner

Localities included: City of Hopewell and parts of Chesterfield and Prince George counties

House District 75 includes Hopewell and parts of Chesterfield and Prince George counties.
House District 75 includes Hopewell and parts of Chesterfield and Prince George counties.(Virginia Board of Elections)

Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot across the region:

City of Richmond

Chesterfield County

  • Clerk of Court
  • Commonwealth’s Attorney
  • Sheriff
  • Commissioner of Revenue
  • Treasurer
  • Board of Supervisors
  • School Board
  • Soil and Water Conservation Director

Hanover County

  • Direct Election of School Board
  • Clerk of Court
  • Commonwealth’s Attorney
  • Sheriff
  • Commissioner of Revenue
  • Treasurer
  • Board of Supervisors
  • Soil and Water Conservation Director
  • Town Council (Ashland)

Henrico County

  • Clerk of Court
  • Commonwealth’s Attorney
  • Sheriff
  • Board of Supervisors
  • School Board
  • Soil and Water Conservation Director

Caroline County

  • Clerk of Court
  • Commonwealth’s Attorney
  • Sheriff
  • Commissioner of Revenue
  • Treasurer
  • Board of Supervisors
  • School Board
  • Soil and Water Conservation Director

Dinwiddie County

  • Clerk of Court
  • Commonwealth’s Attorney
  • Sheriff
  • Commissioner of Revenue
  • Treasurer
  • Board of Supervisors
  • School Board
  • Soil and Water Conservation Director

Emporia City

  • Clerk of Court
  • Commonwealth’s Attorney
  • Sheriff

Goochland County

  • Clerk of Court
  • Commonwealth’s Attorney
  • Sheriff
  • Commissioner of Revenue
  • Treasurer
  • Board of Supervisors
  • School Board
  • Soil and Water Conservation Director

Louisa County

  • Clerk of Court
  • Commonwealth’s Attorney
  • Sheriff
  • Commissioner of Revenue
  • Treasurer
  • Board of Supervisors
  • School Board
  • Town Council
  • Soil and Water Conservation Director

New Kent County

  • Clerk of Court
  • Commonwealth’s Attorney
  • Sheriff
  • Commissioner of Revenue
  • Treasurer
  • Board of Supervisors
  • School Board
  • Soil and Water Conservation Director

Petersburg City

  • Soil and Water Conservation Director

Click/tap here for additional election information on localities not listed above.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

House District 59 includes western Hanover, 75% of Louisa and northern Henrico County.

Spotlight on House District 59: Match Up Between Fowler and Levy

Updated: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
House District 59 includes western Hanover, 75% of Louisa and northern Henrico County.

Politics

House District 59 includes western Hanover, 75% of Louisa and northern Henrico County.

Spotlight on House District 59: Match Up Between Fowler and Levy

Updated: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT
|
By Henry Graff
House District 59 includes western Hanover, 75% of Louisa and northern Henrico County.

Politics

Ghazala Hashmi is trying to repel a republican challenger this fall. But Hayden Fisher says the...

Spotlight on Senate District 15: Match Up Between Hashmi and Fisher

Updated: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
Ghazala Hashmi is trying to repel a republican challenger this fall. But Hayden Fisher says the rising price of goods is what got him in this race.

News

A battle is brewing - centering around a new Virginia law dealing with sexually explicit books...

In Henrico, Virginia Senate candidates battle over ‘banning books’ accusation

Updated: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT
A battle is brewing - centering around a new Virginia law dealing with sexually explicit books in K-12 schools.

Latest News

Politics

Ghazala Hashmi is trying to repel a Republican challenger this fall. But Hayden Fisher says the...

Spotlight on Senate District 15: Match Up Between Hashmi and Fisher

Updated: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT
|
By Henry Graff
Ghazala Hashmi is trying to repel a republican challenger this fall. But Hayden Fisher says the rising price of goods is what got him in this race.

Richmond

There’s a push to allow eligible inmates to vote in Richmond.

Richmond Sheriff, local organization work to register eligible inmates to vote ahead of Election Day

Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Raven Brown
In Virginia, only felons are barred from voting.

Politics

House District 75 covers southern Chesterfield, all of Hopewell and part of Prince George County.

Spotlight on House District 75: Match Up Between Coyner and Miller-Pitts

Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
House District 75 covers southern Chesterfield, all of Hopewell and part of Prince George County.

State

(FILE)

Governor Youngkin running $1.4M abortion political ad

Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Glass
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s political action committee is kicking out some big money to highlight his stance on abortion.

Politics

House District 75 covers southern Chesterfield, all of Hopewell and part of Prince George County.

Spotlight on House District 75: Match Up Between Coyner and Miller-Pitts

Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT
|
By Henry Graff
House District 75 covers southern Chesterfield, all of Hopewell and part of Prince George County.

Politics

Mark Earley and Herb Walke both want to be the next house delegate from district 73. The area...

Spotlight on House District 73: Match up between Earley and Walke

Updated: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Henry Graff
Mark Earley and Herb Walke both want to be the next house delegate from district 73. The area encompasses all of western Chesterfield County.