Decision Virginia: Everything you need to know for the 2023 election
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This year’s election features races for Virginia’s House of Delegates and Senate, numerous local races for boards of supervisors and school boards, and a casino referendum in Richmond.
Here’s a look at what you need to know before you cast your ballot:
Early Voting & Voter Registration
While Election Day itself is Tuesday, Nov. 7, Virginians can vote early.
If you’re unsure of your voting status or where to vote, visit the Citizen Portal offered by the Virginia Department of Elections. The nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project also has an online tool that lets users look up what’s on their ballot by entering their home address.
Voters can contact their local voter registration office for additional questions and to check early voting locations.
The last day of in-person early voting is Nov. 4, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27.
Do I need an ID to vote?
Yes. You will need to provide an acceptable form of identification or sign an ID Confirmation Statement at the polls. For a list of acceptable IDs, click here.
What will be on my ballot?
All state House and Senate seats are up for grabs. Several localities will have school board and board of supervisor positions on their ballot. Below is a glance at several of the competitive House and Senate districts in the area, as well as what several cities and counties will have on their ballot.
Who’s running: Democrat Natan McKenzie and Republican Glen Sturtevant
Localities included: Colonial Heights and part of Chesterfield County
Who’s running: Democrat Lashrecse Aird and Republican Eric Ditri
Localities included: Parts of Henrico and Dinwiddie counties, the cities of Petersburg and Hopewell, and the counties of Prince George, Sussex, Charles City, and Surry
Who’s running: Democrat Ghazala Hashmi and Hayden Fisher
Localities included: Parts of Chesterfield County and the city of Richmond
Who’s running: Democrat Schuyler VanValkenburg and Republican Siobhan Dunnavant
Localities included: Part of Henrico County, including the Short Pump area
Who’s running: Democrat Susanna Gibson and Republican David Owen
Localities included: Parts of Goochland and Henrico counties
Who’s running: Democrat Rodney Willett and Republican Riley Shaia
Localities included: Part of Henrico County
Who’s running: Democrat Rachel Levy and Republican H.F. “Buddy” Fowler
Localities included: Parts of Hanover, Henrico and Louisa countiesclear
Who’s running: Democrat Herb Walke and Republican Mark Earley
Localities included: Part of Chesterfield County
Who’s running: Democrat Stephen Miller-Pitts and Republican Carrie Coyner
Localities included: City of Hopewell and parts of Chesterfield and Prince George counties
Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot across the region:
City of Richmond
- Voters are once again deciding on whether or not a casino should come to the city
Chesterfield County
- Clerk of Court
- Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Sheriff
- Commissioner of Revenue
- Treasurer
- Board of Supervisors
- School Board
- Soil and Water Conservation Director
Hanover County
- Direct Election of School Board
- Clerk of Court
- Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Sheriff
- Commissioner of Revenue
- Treasurer
- Board of Supervisors
- Soil and Water Conservation Director
- Town Council (Ashland)
Henrico County
- Clerk of Court
- Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Sheriff
- Board of Supervisors
- School Board
- Soil and Water Conservation Director
Caroline County
- Clerk of Court
- Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Sheriff
- Commissioner of Revenue
- Treasurer
- Board of Supervisors
- School Board
- Soil and Water Conservation Director
Dinwiddie County
- Clerk of Court
- Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Sheriff
- Commissioner of Revenue
- Treasurer
- Board of Supervisors
- School Board
- Soil and Water Conservation Director
Emporia City
- Clerk of Court
- Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Sheriff
Goochland County
- Clerk of Court
- Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Sheriff
- Commissioner of Revenue
- Treasurer
- Board of Supervisors
- School Board
- Soil and Water Conservation Director
Louisa County
- Clerk of Court
- Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Sheriff
- Commissioner of Revenue
- Treasurer
- Board of Supervisors
- School Board
- Town Council
- Soil and Water Conservation Director
New Kent County
- Clerk of Court
- Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Sheriff
- Commissioner of Revenue
- Treasurer
- Board of Supervisors
- School Board
- Soil and Water Conservation Director
Petersburg City
- Soil and Water Conservation Director
Click/tap here for additional election information on localities not listed above.
