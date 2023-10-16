Decision Virginia: Everything you need to know for the 2023 election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This year’s election features races for Virginia’s House of Delegates and Senate, numerous local races for boards of supervisors and school boards, and a casino referendum in Richmond.

Here’s a look at what you need to know before you cast your ballot:

Early Voting & Voter Registration

While Election Day itself is Tuesday, Nov. 7, Virginians can vote early.

If you’re unsure of your voting status or where to vote, visit the Citizen Portal offered by the Virginia Department of Elections. The nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project also has an online tool that lets users look up what’s on their ballot by entering their home address.

Voters can contact their local voter registration office for additional questions and to check early voting locations.

The last day of in-person early voting is Nov. 4, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27.

Do I need an ID to vote?

Yes. You will need to provide an acceptable form of identification or sign an ID Confirmation Statement at the polls. For a list of acceptable IDs, click here.

What will be on my ballot?

All state House and Senate seats are up for grabs. Several localities will have school board and board of supervisor positions on their ballot. Below is a glance at several of the competitive House and Senate districts in the area, as well as what several cities and counties will have on their ballot.

SENATE DISTRICT 12

Who’s running: Democrat Natan McKenzie and Republican Glen Sturtevant

Localities included: Colonial Heights and part of Chesterfield County

Senate District 12 includes the city of Colonial Heights and part of Chesterfield County (Virginia Board of Elections)

SENATE DISTRICT 13

Who’s running: Democrat Lashrecse Aird and Republican Eric Ditri

Localities included: Parts of Henrico and Dinwiddie counties, the cities of Petersburg and Hopewell, and the counties of Prince George, Sussex, Charles City, and Surry

Senate District 13 includes parts of Henrico and Dinwiddie counties. It also includes Petersburg and Hopewell, and several more counties. (Virginia Board of Elections)

SENATE DISTRICT 15

Who’s running: Democrat Ghazala Hashmi and Hayden Fisher

Localities included: Parts of Chesterfield County and the city of Richmond

Senate District 15 includes parts of Chesterfield County and the city of Richmond (Virginia Board of Elections)

SENATE DISTRICT 16

Who’s running: Democrat Schuyler VanValkenburg and Republican Siobhan Dunnavant

Localities included: Part of Henrico County, including the Short Pump area

Senate District 16 includes parts of Henrico County. (Virginia Board of Elections)

HOUSE DISTRICT 57

Who’s running: Democrat Susanna Gibson and Republican David Owen

Localities included: Parts of Goochland and Henrico counties

House District 57 includes parts of Goochland and Henrico counties (Virginia Board of Elections)

HOUSE DISTRICT 58

Who’s running: Democrat Rodney Willett and Republican Riley Shaia

Localities included: Part of Henrico County

House District 58 includes part of Henrico County. (Virginia Board of Elections)

HOUSE DISTRICT 59

Who’s running: Democrat Rachel Levy and Republican H.F. “Buddy” Fowler

Localities included: Parts of Hanover, Henrico and Louisa countiesclear

HOUSE DISTRICT 73

Who’s running: Democrat Herb Walke and Republican Mark Earley

Localities included: Part of Chesterfield County

House District 73 includes part of Chesterfield County, including the Winterpock area (Virginia Board of Elections)

HOUSE DISTRICT 75

Who’s running: Democrat Stephen Miller-Pitts and Republican Carrie Coyner

Localities included: City of Hopewell and parts of Chesterfield and Prince George counties

House District 75 includes Hopewell and parts of Chesterfield and Prince George counties. (Virginia Board of Elections)

Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot across the region:

City of Richmond

Voters are once again deciding on whether or not a casino should come to the city

Chesterfield County

Clerk of Court

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Sheriff

Commissioner of Revenue

Treasurer

Board of Supervisors

School Board

Soil and Water Conservation Director

Hanover County

Direct Election of School Board

Clerk of Court

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Sheriff

Commissioner of Revenue

Treasurer

Board of Supervisors

Soil and Water Conservation Director

Town Council (Ashland)

Henrico County

Clerk of Court

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Sheriff

Board of Supervisors

School Board

Soil and Water Conservation Director

Caroline County

Clerk of Court

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Sheriff

Commissioner of Revenue

Treasurer

Board of Supervisors

School Board

Soil and Water Conservation Director

Dinwiddie County

Clerk of Court

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Sheriff

Commissioner of Revenue

Treasurer

Board of Supervisors

School Board

Soil and Water Conservation Director

Emporia City

Clerk of Court

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Sheriff

Goochland County

Clerk of Court

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Sheriff

Commissioner of Revenue

Treasurer

Board of Supervisors

School Board

Soil and Water Conservation Director

Louisa County

Clerk of Court

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Sheriff

Commissioner of Revenue

Treasurer

Board of Supervisors

School Board

Town Council

Soil and Water Conservation Director

New Kent County

Clerk of Court

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Sheriff

Commissioner of Revenue

Treasurer

Board of Supervisors

School Board

Soil and Water Conservation Director

Petersburg City

Soil and Water Conservation Director

Click/tap here for additional election information on localities not listed above.

