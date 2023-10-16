Your Money with Carlson Financial
3-year-old stars in commercial in hopes to win radar sign for Roanoke neighborhood

Brooks Ambruzs stars in the commercial.
Brooks Ambruzs stars in the commercial.(Southwest Roanoke Neighborhood)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Southwest Roanoke neighborhood wants drivers to slow down - and they’re trying to win a Radar Sign to do it.

The company - Radar Sign - makes speed traffic signs - designed to slow drivers down, but they’re expensive starting at 4 thousand dollars.

However, the company is hosting a commercial contest. The neighborhood that gets vote by the public as the best commercial for the company gets a free one.

Stephen Ambruzs and his son love to ride bikes in the area. But they say they often don’t feel safe while out and about.

“I think it would be really important because we have very few speed limit signs on this street in particular,” said Ambruzs. “So, when people drive fast (when) they see a sign showing them their speed... they’re more likely to slow down.”

So, they made a commercial with the support of a few neighbors to try and win a solution.

“Brooks is the star of the video - he loves getting dressed up as policemen and firemen, so when we posed the idea to him we said ‘Hey Brooks would you want to be in a commercial?’ And he was super thrilled to do it,” explained Ambruzs.

To vote for the video, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

