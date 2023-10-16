2.2 earthquake confirmed near Stuarts Draft

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - On Oct. 15 at around 6:22 PM, many southern Augusta County residents heard loud noises.

These noises were caused by an earthquake that was confirmed by the United States Geological Survey.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said many people called in reporting the sounds from the area of Stuarts Draft Highway, White Hill Road, Old White Hill Road and Guthrie Road.

ACSO said the Sheriff’s Office responded as well as the Stuarts Draft Fire Department. They searched the area and could not locate the source of the sounds.

No injuries, property damage or power outages were reported throughout these areas.

The United States Geological Survey says a 2.2 earthquake was detected around 2 miles northwest of Stuarts Draft at around 6:20 p.m.

WHSV has reached out to USGS to find out why it took a while to confirm that earthquake, and learn more about it.

The USGS has confirmed that a 2.2 earthquake was detected on Sunday, October 15. (WHSV)

