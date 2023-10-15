Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunday Forecast: Cool and breezy

Decreasing clouds, becoming partly sunny this afternoon
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mainly dry and cool through the workweek. Our next best chance for rain arrives Saturday.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy start. Breezy with more sunshine by the afternoon. Winds north 10-15 mph with 20-25 mph gusts. Highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny and cooler than average. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 70°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Watching for the chance of a few showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

First Alert: It’s possible that a similar pattern will continue next weekend; Another cold front is forecast to impact Central Virginia next Saturday, bringing a rainy start to the weekend once again. This could change.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

