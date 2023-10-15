Convenience store shooting leaves one man injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to Hopkins store located at 1437 Hopkins Road for reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 15.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

There is no word of any suspects at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or Use the P3 cell phone app. All tips remain anonymous.

