Richmond City Sheriff’s Office investigates after an Inmate dies in jail

The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate passed away inside a Richmond city jail.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate passed away inside a Richmond city jail.

Police say the cause of death is unknown and will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner. The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to authorities, all Department of Corrections and Board of Local Jails and Prisons protocols are being followed as required.

