Community Challah bake to honor the lives lost in Israeli war

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Rabbi and Director of Chabad of Virignia and VCU Jewish Life says the students at VCU are upset at all of the death but that some are out of touch with the devastating reality happening overseas.

“An incredible amount of ignorance on campus! They’re not being taught facts and history!” said Rabbi Kranz, the Rabbi of Chabad of VA and the director of VCU Jewish Life.

The Associate Press reported that the Gaza Health Ministry says more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, mostly civilians.. and nearly 2,700 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting erupted, making this the deadliest of 5 Gaza wars... for both sides.

“It was pure hatred then, as it is now,” explained Rabbi Kranz.

A committee member for the Paula Carl Community Challah Bake shared what some of her friends in Tel Aviv are experiencing as war continues.

“They spent half their weekend in the shelter, they had sirens last night where their kids were spending the night with their little kids,” said Nannette Shor.

As a way to bring the Jewish community together - a community challah bake is being held at the Chabad of Virginia. Over 100 women gathered to braid bread dough.

“Braiding it us, particularly today, symbolizes the unity of the Jewish people because we’re going to intertwining the strands of the loaves of Challah,” said Shor.

A part of the Jewish tradition - before baking the bread - you break a piece off as a reminder and symbol to help others in need.

“Tying us really so appropriately today back to Israel and what’s going on. I think it will provide most of us with a lot of strength, a lot of comfort and some sadness as well,” Shor said.

Rabbi Kranz wants the community to become educated about the history of Israel, Palestine and how we got to the war today.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.