Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Palm Springs, Calif.(Jordan Strauss | Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actress Suzanne Somers has died at age 76, according to reports.

Somers died Sunday morning at her home surrounded by family, just one day before her 77th birthday.

Somers was known for her roles in the sitcom ‘Three’s Company’ and the TV series ‘Step by Step.’

Somers also created a health wellness and beauty line.

According to reports, Somers battled an aggressive form of breast cancer for 23 years.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio, as the moon moves in front of the sun...
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas, bringing with it cheers and shouts of joy
Police are investigating the shooting death of a driver in the 1500 block of Columbia Street.
Driver found dead after shooting, crash near Richmond Highway
RPS student was put on a bus when she wasn't supposed to and dropped off in her neighborhood...
RPS school ‘loses’ 5-year-old twice after putting her on the wrong bus
Police are investigating a shooting at a 24-hour convenience store on Hopkins Road.
Convenience store shooting leaves one man injured
Police are searching for Naseem RoulacK, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s...
VADOC reveals details on what happened the night of Roulack’s hospital escape

Latest News

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing ‘Joker’ film record
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on June 30, 2023, in Washington. Charles and Kathleen Moore...
A Supreme Court dispute over a $15,000 IRS bill may be aimed at a never-enacted tax on billionaires
A stoplight fender bender created a domino effect that ended with five vehicles crashed and two...
Stoplight fender bender ends with 5 cars crashed, 2 pedestrians hit
Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms