Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

71-year-old killed in Rockbridge crash; Virginia State Police investigating

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 71-year-old man on Saturday evening.

According to police, a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe was illegally parked on the right shoulder of the roadway on I-81 NB, two miles south of Raphine Road.

Police say the driver was outside the vehicle when a tractor trailer struck the Tahoe. The Tahoe then fatally struck the driver

The pedestrian, which was also the driver of the Tahoe, was identified as Timothy James Korman, 71, of Midlothian. Korman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and the Motor Carrier Team assisted with the crash.

No charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Police are investigating the shooting death of a driver in the 1500 block of Columbia Street.
Driver found dead after shooting, crash near Richmond Highway
Police are investigating a shooting at a 24-hour convenience store on Hopkins Road.
Convenience store shooting leaves one man injured
The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate passed away inside a...
Richmond City Sheriff’s Office investigates after an Inmate dies in jail
The Richmond Police Department’s city wide data shows an increase in car thefts and other...
Car break-ins, thefts on the rise in Richmond

Latest News

A four-vehicle crash is caused major delays on I-95 in Richmond near the Maury Street exit on...
4-vehicle crash closes lanes of I-95 near Maury Street
A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident in Chesterfield.
Stolen vehicle crashes on top of another after pursuit
All northbound lanes closed on I-95 near the Maury Street exit due to a multi-vehicle crash.
I-95 reopens after crash near Maury Street exit
All northbound lanes closed on I-95 near the Maury Street exit due to a multi-vehicle crash.
I-95 North closed near Maury Street exit
VDOT says a damaged pipe on I-95 needed emergency repairs due to the excessive water from...
Emergency repairs on I-95 in Richmond completed