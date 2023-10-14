Your Money with Carlson Financial
Saturday Forecast: Cool with rain throughout the day

Light scattered showers this morning becoming a steady rain midday
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A steady rain, heavy at times, could continue through the early afternoon. Rain should become more scattered by this evening.

Saturday: Cool and rainy autumn day. Light scattered showers in the morning pick up midday, becoming widespread and heavy at times. Rain likely through the afternoon before showers taper off in the evening. Rain totals near an inch possible. Highs in the low to mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Sunday: A lingering shower is possible in the morning. Cloudy and breezy with more sunshine by the late afternoon. Winds north 10-15 mph with 20-25 mph gusts. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Partly sunny and cooler than average. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 70°.

Friday: Partly sunny. Watching for the chance of a few showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: It’s possible that a similar pattern will continue next weekend; Another cold front is forecast to impact Central Virginia next Saturday, bringing a rainy start to the weekend once again. This could change.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

