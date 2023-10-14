Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘If you see something, say something’: VSU ramping up security on Homecoming

By Shantel Davis
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -This year’s homecoming at Virginia State University will look a little different.

VSU is ramping up its security to ensure that everyone at “the 1882 experience” is not only having fun but is always safe.

“At each event we’ve had this week, VSU police department, I know a good 15-20 Chesterfield County officers here as well,” said 2003 Alum Tamekia Johnson-Dover.

VSU partnered with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure a heavy police presence on campus. They also equipped the campus with Portable tower cameras, license plate readers and other enhanced technology.

Their message to all: “If you see something, say something.”

This safety push came just days after gunfire interrupted homecoming events at Bowie State University and Morgan State University earlier this month.

“No one sends their child to school to get harmed, so the police is necessary to be here for safety measures,” said Johnson-Dover

The university’s chief of police says only small clear bags will be allowed in the stadium for Saturday’s game, but there will be exceptions for medical items.

If you bring a small child, please note that diaper bags will not be allowed inside.

Police say weapons are also not permitted, even if you have a concealed weapons permit.

To find a full breakdown of all you need to know, click VSU Safety Measures.

