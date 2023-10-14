Your Money with Carlson Financial
Car break-ins, thefts rise in the River City

By Jennifer Blake
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department’s city wide data shows, this year, as of October 9th - there have been 17 violent car-jackings, nearly 1,200 cars stolen, more than 2,000 car break-ins with stolen belongings, and about 350 reports of stolen car parts or accessories.

“It used to be that thieves would walk around and look for valuables and if they see something they’d break your window but now it appears they’re just breaking your window to look for things... basically, in every neighborhood across the city,” said Lieutenant Brian Rogers, with RPD.

Lieutenant Rogers said to never approach a thief. He said these crimes can turn very dangerous, very fast.

“There’s been some violence attached to some people who go out to protect their property,” he said.

He also told NBC12 that there has been a spike in weapons stolen out of vehicles.

“That’s a definite that you have to take in your house because these weapons are being stolen out of vehicles and then turned around and used in crimes and violence in the city,” he explained.

On Wednesday, Lieutenant Rogers will lead a community walk-through in the Oak Grove neighborhood.

