What you can expect at the 2023 Richmond Folk Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival is already underway on Brown’s Island.

You already know about the diverse music, dancing and traditional foods, but it has so much more to offer over the next few days.

Virginia Folklife Demonstrations

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a variety of demonstrations showcasing Appalachian traditions.

A few include demonstrations on making hand brooms, toys and how wool goes from fleece to loom.

Family Area

The Space Exploration-themed Zone is sponsored by the Children’s Museum.

Kids can pick up moon rocks, search for unknown space objects, and even make music with the City Singers.

There will also be performances by the jump rope team Greenbelt S.I.T.Y Stars, traditional Hawaiian hula and square dancing.

Marketplace

When you want a break from the dancing and the music, you can stop by the marketplace to check out hundreds of homemade products.

From handmade leather bags, semi-precious stone jewelry, and even Henna body art, the festival is filled with various traditional and cultural pieces.

The Richmond Folk Festival will wrap up Sunday night.

Find the full performance schedule for the weekend here and information on road closures and no parking zones here.

