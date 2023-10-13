Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Virginia Supreme Court reinstates ban on slots-like skill games

A restaurant on Main Street in Richmond around the corner from Capitol Square advertises Queen...
A restaurant on Main Street in Richmond around the corner from Capitol Square advertises Queen of Virginia Skill, a subsidiary of Georgia-based software maker Pace-O-Matic, which has won ABC approval and argues its games are the only legal varieties in Virginia.(Ned Oliver)
By Graham Moomaw
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In a surprise order Friday, the Supreme Court of Virginia overruled a lower court and reinstated the state’s ban on slots-like skill machines, saying a lawsuit challenging the ban on free speech grounds is unlikely to succeed.

The high court was reviewing the propriety of a lower court’s longstanding injunction that has been preventing the state from enforcing a ban on the machines that took effect in the summer of 2021. Because the General Assembly has repeatedly taken action to modify the specifics of that ban, the Supreme Court ruled it had jurisdiction to review the matter even though the lawsuit still hasn’t gone to trial yet in Greensville Circuit Court.

Looking at the merits of the case, the Supreme Court ruled the lower court “abused its discretion” by ruling that the skill-game industry is likely to succeed in its claims that its games are a protected form of free speech.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police confirmed one person has died in the crash.
VSP investigating deadly crash in Henrico
Breonna Green of Richmond has been charged with murder after her 9-month-old daughter was found...
Richmond mom charged with murdering 9-month-old daughter
Charges against the owner of On Demand Towing have been set aside.
Charges set aside against On Demand Towing owner
Virginia Lottery
Powerball ticket in Northern Virginia wins $1 million prize
Just before 9:30 p.m., Henrico Police were called to a reported assault at Henrico Jail West.
Police: Henrico Sheriff’s Deputy stabbed in head by inmate

Latest News

Police looking for man accused of inappropriately touching Liberty student; campus alert issued
Prior to 2020, Virginia inmates could have their sentences reduced by up to 4.5 days every 30...
Supreme Court of Virginia rejects challenge to 2022 narrowing of sentencing reforms
RAL is offering $13 adoption fees for adult dogs with walk-in adoption hours from 3 p.m. to 6...
RACC, RAL offering $13 adoptions this Friday the 13th
On Friday, Oct. 13, RACC is offering $13 adoption fees for all pets from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
RACC, RAL offering $13 adoptions this Friday the 13th