Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

VADOC reveals details on what happened the night of Roulack’s hospital escape

Police are searching for Naseem RoulacK, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s...
Police are searching for Naseem RoulacK, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital.(Virginia Department of Corrections)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Virginia Department of Corrections has completed its investigation into how inmate Naseem Roulack escaped from a Henrico hospital in August.

The investigation revealed the two officers supervising Roulack at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital admitted to being asleep when Roulack escaped from his room just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

The two officers chose to resign from the VADOC and left on Aug. 23.

Agents also found that Roulack wore flex cuffs (made of nylon) on his wrists and legs during his escape. He wore flex cuffs on his wrists and metal cuffs on his legs until the hospital determined he needed an MRI, and officers replaced his metal leg cuffs with flex cuffs.

The investigation states the metal cuffs should have been reapplied following the procedure and with a doctor’s consent.

The criminal investigation into Roulack’s escape continues. The VADOC is collaborating with local, state and federal partner agencies to bring him back.

The reward for information leading to Roulack’s apprehension has increased to a potential total of $20,000.

The U.S. Marshals Service has indicated that Roulack should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you encounter Roulack, do not approach. Anyone with information is urged to contact VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.

MORE ON ROULACK ESCAPE
Reward offered to help find inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
Neighbors near Henrico hospital helping police track down escaped inmate
Central Virginia escaped inmate still on the run one month later
Escaped Virginia inmate wanted in Maryland auto theft

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breonna Green of Richmond has been charged with murder after her 9-month-old daughter was found...
Richmond mom charged with murdering 9-month-old daughter
Virginia State Police confirmed one person has died in the crash.
VSP investigating deadly crash in Henrico
Virginia Lottery
Powerball ticket in Northern Virginia wins $1 million prize
Charges against the owner of On Demand Towing have been set aside.
Charges set aside against On Demand Towing owner
Just before 9:30 p.m., Henrico Police were called to a reported assault at Henrico Jail West.
Police: Henrico Sheriff’s Deputy stabbed in head by inmate

Latest News

A restaurant on Main Street in Richmond around the corner from Capitol Square advertises Queen...
Virginia Supreme Court reinstates ban on slots-like skill games
Police looking for man accused of inappropriately touching Liberty student; campus alert issued
Prior to 2020, Virginia inmates could have their sentences reduced by up to 4.5 days every 30...
Supreme Court of Virginia rejects challenge to 2022 narrowing of sentencing reforms
RAL is offering $13 adoption fees for adult dogs with walk-in adoption hours from 3 p.m. to 6...
RACC, RAL offering $13 adoptions this Friday the 13th