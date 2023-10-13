Star Trek fan’s ashes will be launched into space: ‘Perfect way to send him off’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Surrounded by Star Trek memorabilia, Jeff Shugart holds the memories of his son, Chase, and his love for science fiction close to his heart.

“His graduation from college, he wore the Star Trek shirt underneath his cap and gown,” he told NBC12.

Chase’s love for the franchise grew as a child.

“When the kids were smaller, I said there’s a couple of things in life I want you to at least know about. The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, and Star Trek,” said Jeff Shugart. “He’s far surpassed my knowledge of Star Trek lore over the years.”

The Trekkie, who loved all things science fiction, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019. Even with the diagnosis, Jeff Shugart said his son remained positive through his treatment.

Chase Shugart even kept a cardboard cutout of Spock in his hospital room until he passed away in Dec. 2020.

“It was unexpected and obviously hard, but it was one of those things he was upbeat the entire time going through treatment,” said Jeff Shugart. “That was right in the middle of COVID. You couldn’t have a celebration of life or funeral for more than 10 people.”

Unable to hold a service, Jeff found an interstellar way to honor his son with a deep space burial through Celestis’ inaugural deep space mission, known as Enterprise Flight.

“This rocket is going to go into deep space and be there forever,” he told NBC12.

Chase’s ashes will go up in the spacecraft along with DNA, cremated remains and MindFiles of more than 200 people, including Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry.

“It kind of came full circle and would just be the perfect way to send it off,” he told NBC12.

An opportunity Jeff Shugart said honors his son’s memory.

“The launch is another celebration of life, really. It’s very uplifting. It’s fun,” he said. “It’s cool, and it’s the way he would’ve wanted to be remembered.”

A moment giving Chase a chance to “live long and prosper.”

“I can look up and see him every night now, every day,” said Jeff Shugart. “He’s up there. Literally and figuratively.”

In December, Chase’s remains will be launched into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Jeff Shugart and other family members plan to attend this special remembrance.

