Spotlight on House District 59: Match Up Between Fowler and Levy

House District 59 includes western Hanover, 75% of Louisa and northern Henrico County.
House District 59 includes western Hanover, 75% of Louisa and northern Henrico County.
By Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - He fought off two primary challengers in June, and now H.F. “Buddy” Fowler is ready to do the same this fall.

“That’s making it hard for my constituents so again how do we help them stretch their dollar more, well you know we tried to reduce taxes here in Virginia and we’ve done a pretty good job,” said H.F. “Buddy” Fowler, (R) Candidate for HD-59.

Fowler, who’s retired, has been in The Virginia General Assembly since 2014.

House District 59 includes western Hanover, 75% of Louisa and northern Henrico County.

The republican says reducing drug prices is important for seniors in the rural district, but also focusing on farmers and making it easier to grow food by creating tax credits to build greenhouses.

“So farmers can again produce agricultural products year round. So again I would love to get some fresh tomatoes in December and January,” said Fowler.

Rachel Levy is mounting a challenge for the seat. The democrat also ran in 2021. Since that time, the mother of three says the cost of living, cost of healthcare and reproduction rights have all risen to the top of voters’ minds.

“Especially women are really concerned about losing their reproductive rights, losing their ability to choose, losing their ability to plan their own families,” said Rachel Levy, (D) Candidate for HD-59.

Levy would like to create a medical debt relief program, if elected. And a top priority would also include a public education funding boost.

“We need to strengthen and improve our public schools and keep them from being privatized, keep them out of the hands of extremists,” said Levy.

Our friends at the Virginia Public Access Project indicate based off redistricting the race for House District 59 strongly favors republicans.

