RPS school ‘loses’ 5-year-old twice after putting her on the wrong bus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The mother of a 5-year-old student at Southampton Elementary School is frustrated after the school allegedly lost her daughter twice this school year.

She got a call from the program last week telling her that her child was not there.

“It’s truly terrifying. I don’t know the area. I know for certain my daughter don’t know the area,” said Latoni Leary, the student’s mother.

Latoni Leary tells NBC12 that her daughter was put on a school bus at dismissal when she was supposed to stay at the school for the after-school care program.

According to Leary, the bus driver allegedly dropped her off at her neighborhood stop alone, but she was never supposed to be put on the bus in the first place.

“I went to the apartment complex, and I called for her and she didn’t answer me,” she said. “I went to the door, and she wasn’t there.”

Her daughter was found at the apartment’s leasing office.

“A mail carrier brought her to the leasing office because they saw her outside of the complex, and she was crying,” she explained.

Then, on Thursday, Leary got another call that her daughter was put on a bus, but this time, the student was taken back to school rather than dropped off.

Leary told NBC12 that her daughter had a substitute teacher each time this happened.

“And you want to trust that your child is safe like how am I supposed to go to school or work and not think about this?” she said. “It could have been worse; I’m happy that it’s not. I thank God that it’s not. But at the same time, it could have been, so what can we do to prevent this?”

Leary hopes substitute teachers will be better educated about the dismissal process and that Southampton Elementary will pay closer attention when dismissing students.

“If this can happen to my kid, it can happen to anybody else’s kid, and it’s frightening, and I’m a young mom, so again, I’m literally losing my, what am I supposed to do? I don’t know this area. I don’t know the first place to look if she was not there in the leasing office. I don’t know where to go, I don’t know,” she said.

NBC12 reached out to Richmond Public Schools as well as the superintendent. They declined an interview but responded with the following:

“RPS is aware of the situation, and we are currently conducting a comprehensive investigation into the matter.”

