Richmond Folk Festival enters 19th year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival is one of Virginia’s largest musical events.

Held on the grassy hills downtown across from Brown’s Island, there is ample space for festival-goers to mix and mingle with other music lovers from across the state and beyond.

Roughly 200,000 people attend the three-day event annually, according to organizers.

“It’s very eclectic,” said Carl Martin, who attended last year.

“When we moved to Richmond a few years ago, one of the first things we heard about from a neighbor was the Folk Festival,” said Martin. “They said, ‘You gotta go,’ so we did. And it was great. Lots of different foods, different music, [a] great place to watch people.”

Boasting live music, dancing, traditional crafts and storytelling, the festival promises something for everyone.

Sonam Zoksang is a vendor who travels annually from upstate New York to attend. He grew up in Tibet and sells handmade items from Nepal and India at the festival.

“I love this festival because, first of all, it’s manageable, it’s good, it’s free,” said Zoksang.“I go to a lot of big music festivals, and of course, they’re very expensive. This is really one of my favorites.”

Food and drink vendors are also set up, as well as entertainment for children.

The Children’s Museum of Richmond hosts a family tent for kids to come and play.

“Every year, the lineup, the performers, are different,” said Erika Gay, Director of Marketing at Venture Richmond.

She’s part of the team that has organized the festival annually since its inception 19 years ago.

“This year, we have 30 different genres of music and about 90 different performances throughout the three-day weekend, so you can expect something different as far as performances every single year.”

A national committee chooses musical acts, said Gay.

French-Canadian group “Genticorum” kicked off this year’s Folk Fest.

Other acts in the lineup include the Ukrainian band, “Cheres,” Nashville-based honky tonk band, “Chuck Mead,” and Richmond’s own salsa group, “Bio Ritmo.”

Performances are spread out over six stages, and the festival is rain or shine.

Consult the Richmond Folk Festival website for a full list of performances and information on what guests can bring inside the event site.

