Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Man survives being bitten more than 130 times by pack of dogs, family says

Davyta Gray, of Ringgold, La., was viciously attacked by nearly a dozen dogs and bitten 130 times. (Source: KSLA)
By Jasmine Franklin, Amia Lewis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINGGOLD, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A brutal dog attack in Louisiana left a man recovering in the hospital after nearly dying from his injuries.

When Davyta Gray, 30, went for a walk in Ringgold on Sept. 27, nearly a dozen dogs from a nearby home attacked him. During the vicious encounter, he was bitten more than 130 times and almost lost his life.

Lakeyshia Brown, Gray’s aunt, said the dogs attacked nearly every part of his body.

“He literally has tubes coming out of both legs, front and back, both arms, front and back. His face is fine. His neck is fine. But every other part of his body, the dogs viciously attacked,” Brown said.

Gray was placed on life support for several days and had to undergo five major surgeries. Doctors almost had to amputate his arm.

“[I] hear the cries every two hours. He can’t sleep at night,” Brown said.

Police and residents in the area said the dogs came from a home on Pine Street. Neighbors said there are usually anywhere between 20 to 30 dogs roaming the fenceless yard and the neighborhood.

Residents said they are worried for their own safety.

“I’m scared to go out in the afternoons to do anything. I can’t walk my dog or do things in my yard,” one said.

According to the Ringgold Police Department, the owner of the dogs is required to quarantine the animals until further notice. The attack is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police confirmed one person has died in the crash.
VSP investigating deadly crash in Henrico
Breonna Green of Richmond has been charged with murder after her 9-month-old daughter was found...
Richmond mom charged with murdering 9-month-old daughter
Charges against the owner of On Demand Towing have been set aside.
Charges set aside against On Demand Towing owner
Virginia Lottery
Powerball ticket in Northern Virginia wins $1 million prize
Just before 9:30 p.m., Henrico Police were called to a reported assault at Henrico Jail West.
Police: Henrico Sheriff’s Deputy stabbed in head by inmate

Latest News

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Hamas says 70 people, mostly women and children, killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza’s fleeing convoys
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the former House speaker, said he fears disarray could cost GOP the House....
McCarthy throws support to Jordan in speaker's race
FILE - This photo shows a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. The...
Goodbye to more DVDs? Best Buy plans to phase out sales of physical movies in the coming months
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
GOP quickly eyes Trump-backed hardliner Jim Jordan as House speaker but not all Republicans back him
A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday....
A teacher is dead and 2 people are wounded after a France stabbing attack that echoes 2020 killing