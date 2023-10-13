Friday Forecast: Warm and sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We could see rain at any point Saturday. Showers should clear by Sunday morning, we’ll be chilly heading into next week.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Cool and rainy autumn day. Light scattered showers in the morning pick up midday, becoming widespread and heavy at times. Rain likely through the afternoon and evening. Rain totals near an inch. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Sunday: Cloudy with a few lingering showers possible in the morning. We should see more sunshine by the late afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs around 60° (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy and staying cool. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 70°.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.