‘A bright light’: Field hockey game honors Lucia Bremer

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Under the bright lights of Axselle Stadium at Godwin High School Thursday evening, the varsity field hockey teams from Godwin and Powhatan High School hit the field, a game going beyond the scoreboard to remember a young life taken too soon.

Lucia Bremer Dedication Night (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

The night was dedicated to Lucia Bremer, who was shot and killed while walking with a friend in the Gayton Forest neighborhood in 2021. Since her murder, the community has been finding ways to pay tribute to the joy she brought to everyone around her.

This includes the field hockey team from Godwin High School, who started an annual tradition to dedicate a game to Lucia.

“She’s just everything and more,” said Stephanie Tyson, coach for the varsity field hockey team at Powhatan High School. “She meant so much to so many people.”

Tyson, who is also a family friend, got to know Lucia Bremer during a Powhatan field hockey camp with her niece.

“I would pick up Lucia and my niece, and we got to spend time together in the car, and we went and got breakfast together,” said Tyson. “Everyone just loved her.”

Tyson said the players would coach Lucia, who was a bright light during the camp.

“She was sweet, she was kind, she was athletic, she means a lot to our program, and I know she means a lot to the Godwin community as well,” said Tyson.

Honoring Lucia Bremer (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Lucia’s light continues to shine as players honor her life by wearing green ribbons and wristbands during the game, which is Lucia’s favorite color.

Minutes before the game, Lucia’s parents were also given a jersey in her memory, followed by a moment of silence.

Honoring Lucia Bremer (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“It’s very important for my family, and it’s very important to our program just to remember her and honor her,” said Tyson.

A table, filled with green bracelets also stood near the stands to collect donations for a scholarship fund created in Lucia’s memory.

“There’s so many wonderful things about Lucia,” said Tyson. “The outpouring of support that her family got was amazing, and she really was just the wonderful soul that everyone remembers.”

It is an annual tradition going beyond the goals to remember Lucia’s bright light.

The community is doing acts of kindness and service to honor 13-year-old Lucia Bremer. (Source; Family Photo | Family Photo)

“We’re having a good season. Godwin is having a good season, but that’s not even what it’s about tonight,” said Tyson. “It’s more about coming together, remembering Lucia, two teams that she really touched and had an impact on and just honoring her.”

To learn more about the Lucia Whalen Bremer Memorial Scholarship Fund or if you would like to donate, click here.

