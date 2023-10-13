12 About Movies: Our top favorite horror films
What’s your favorite scary movie?
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s officially spooky season, so Tyler and Todd are here to give all their spooktacular film picks as they run down their top five favorite horror films of all time.
Check out this week’s “12 About Movies” below:
New to Streaming:
Oct. 12 - The Fall of the House of Usher - Netflix
Oct. 13 - The Burial - Amazon Prime
Oct. 13 - Creepshow Season 4 Premiere - Shudder
Oct. 13 - Fair Play - Netflix
Oct. 13 - John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams - Peacock
Staff Picks:
Tyler:
5. Black Christmas - directed by Bob Clark
4. Evil Dead 2 - directed by Sam Raimi
3. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre - directed by Tobe Hooper
2. Lake Mungo - directed by Joel Anderson
1. Pulse - directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Todd:
5. Maniac (2012) - directed by Franck Khalfoun
4. Alien - directed by Ridley Scott
3. Jaws - directed by Steven Spielberg
2. Halloween - directed by John Carpenter
1. Scream - directed by Wes Craven
New to Theaters:
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
