Thursday Forecast: Clouds decrease and we’re warm this afternoon

Thursday: Mostly cloudy this morning, becoming mainly sunny and warm this afternoon. A light spotty shower possible in Southern Virginia this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50°, highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Cloudy and wet. Scattered showers are likely in the morning, continuing through the afternoon and evening. Isolated heavy downpours are possible. Rain totals near a half inch. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Sunday: Lingering showers possible. More sunshine later in the day. Breezy. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny start with more clouds later in the day. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a few light showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

