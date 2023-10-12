Your Money with Carlson Financial
Spotlight on Senate District 15: Match Up Between Hashmi and Fisher

Ghazala Hashmi is trying to repel a republican challenger this fall. But Hayden Fisher says the...
Ghazala Hashmi is trying to repel a republican challenger this fall. But Hayden Fisher says the rising price of goods is what got him in this race.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ghazala Hashmi is trying to repel a republican challenger this fall. But Hayden Fisher says the rising price of goods is what got him in this race.

“Everything is up right now. Lot of families are struggling, a lot of people are struggling with the cost of things,” said Hayden Fisher, (R) Candidate for SD15.

The republican says business and people friendly policies would address economic issues. He’s also a big proponent for cleaning up public spaces, like parks, which he says have become unsightly in some locations.

A lawyer by trade, Fisher’s campaign promises include a push for enhanced sentencing for gun crimes, adding the cats out of the bag already when it comes to firearms.

“If you commit a violent crime using a gun we should have an enhanced sentence because the guns are everywhere,” said Fisher.

Senate District 15 stretches from southside Richmond to Chester and Chesterfield County.

In office since 2020, Hashmi says education is her passion.

“If we believe education is a public good. This is the time to spend and invest in our children,” said Ghazala Hashmi, (D) Candidate for SD15.

She worked as an educator and academic administrator for 25 years before running for office. The democrat says healthcare, safe communities and fully funding education are top priorities if sent back to the Virginia Statehouse.

“Parents who are really concerned about their kids education, making sure they are getting the kind of quality education that every child in Virginia deserves,” said Hashmi.

Our friends at The Virginia Public Access Project indicate based off redistricting the race for Senate District 15 strongly favors democrats.

