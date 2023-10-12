Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Richmond mom charged with murdering 9-month-old daughter

Breonna Green of Richmond has been charged with murder after her 9-month-old daughter was found...
Breonna Green of Richmond has been charged with murder after her 9-month-old daughter was found dead on Oct. 2.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother was charged with murder after police found her 9-month-old daughter unresponsive last week.

On Monday, Oct. 2, police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Hickory Street for the report of a person down. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive young girl in one of the bedrooms.

Police say the child had obvious signs of trauma and was taken to the hospital, where she later died due to her injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, police charged 29-year-old Breonna Green of Richmond with murder after a grand jury indictment.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Longoria at (804) 646-6759 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Brooks pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving under the...
19-year-old sentenced for killing Henrico bicyclist
Virginia State Police says the crash happened on I-95 in Stafford County early Wednesday morning.
Tractor-trailer driver suffers medical emergency, dies in I-95 crash
Ofer Kalderon, 50, Sahar Kalderon, 16, Noya Dan, 13, Erez Kalderon, 12 and Carmela Dan, 80,...
‘This is terror’: Virginia woman living in Israel says family was taken hostage by Hamas
A 10-year-old boy reported missing in Chesterfield has been found safe.
10-year-old Chesterfield boy found safe
Chesterfield County Police Special Victims arrested two men in online chatting operations last...
2 men arrested in Chesterfield online chatting operation

Latest News

Credit card debt hits a record high this year
Strategies to cut down credit card debt as American balances top $1 trillion
Charges against the owner of On Demand Towing have been set aside.
Charges set aside against On Demand Towing owner
Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, held a news conference with supporters Wednesday morning to...
In Henrico, Virginia Senate candidates battle over ‘banning books’ accusation
Don't forget to check out pumpkin patches this year.
It’s fall, y’all! Check out fun family-friendly things to do in Central Va.