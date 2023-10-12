Your Money with Carlson Financial
RACC, RAL offering $13 adoptions this Friday the 13th

Richmond Animal League says it took in 600 kittens last year from May to October. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Animal Care and Control and Richmond Animal League are offering $13 pet adoptions for Friday the 13th.

On Friday, Oct. 13, RACC is offering $13 adoption fees for all pets from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event is also in honor of Taylor Swift.

“Long Story Short, you don’t want to miss out on your next Love Story! $13 adoptions on Oct. 13 and a celebration of all things T Swift!” RACC said in a Facebook post.

That same day, RAL is offering $13 adoption fees for adult dogs with walk-in adoption hours from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more about both shelters and their adoption processes here and here.

