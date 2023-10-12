Your Money with Carlson Financial
Powerball ticket in Northern Virginia wins $1 million prize

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WWBT) - Even though nobody in Virginia won the Powerball Jackpot on Wednesday, someone in Alexandria is waking up $1 million richer.

Virginia Lottery says the $1 million ticket was bought online using the Virginia Lottery app.

In Central Virginia, two tickets bought in Midlothian won $50,000 each.

The winning numbers were 22-24-40-52-64, and the Powerball number was 10. One ticket nationwide matched all six numbers to win the jackpot. That ticket was bought in California.

“During the 36 drawings of the jackpot run that began in July and ended with the $1.725 billion drawing Wednesday night, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $30.3 million in profit,” Virginia Lottery said in a statement.

All profits go towards K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

