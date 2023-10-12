Night racing returning to Richmond Raceway in 2024

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR is returning to the Richmond Raceway, and it will look a little different than we’ve seen in the past few years.

There will be two nights of racing under the lights in 2024.

This is the first time fans will experience the cars racing under the stars since 2019 Martin Truex Jr. swept Richmond to win the Federated Auto Parts 400.

Richmond Raceway President Lori Waran says fans have been begging to bring back night racing for years.

She says it’s also going to bring some challenges for the teams.

“The racing is just special; it’s different,” Waran said. “The tires, the way they behave, especially for the summertime race in particular. It’s going to start with some light out, and it’s going to end in the night. The tires just behave a little differently, so the teams have to adjust during that time.”

The first race will be an Easter weekend celebration with the Cup Series on Sunday, March 31.

The Cook Out 400 will happen on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Waran isn’t revealing too much about what’s in store. Organizers are still ironing out the details, but Waran added, “It’s going to be pretty thrilling.”

