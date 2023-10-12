Your Money with Carlson Financial
Juvenile faces multiple charges in crash that killed teen

The fatal crash killed a 14-year-old and two dogs.
The crash happened the evening of Sept. 19 at the intersection of Olde West Drive and Kilcolman...
The crash happened the evening of Sept. 19 at the intersection of Olde West Drive and Kilcolman Drive.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A juvenile is charged with involuntary manslaughter in a fatal September crash that killed a Henrico 14-year-old.

On Sept. 19, just before 6 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the intersection of Olde West Drive and Kilcolman Drive for the report of a crash.

Once on scene, officers located three juvenile males involved in a single-vehicle crash. All three 14-year-olds were taken to the hospital. One of the teens, Keyon Johnson, died due to his injuries. The other two minors had non-life-threatening injuries.

Two dogs, Ace and Duce, were struck and killed when the vehicle lost control. Police say the pets’ owner was walking their dogs along the sidewalk on Olde West Drive. The owner was not injured.

Speed is believed to be a factor.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, one of the juveniles, whose identity is unknown due to his age, was arrested and placed into juvenile detention.

The teen was charged with the following:

  • Involuntary Manslaughter
  • Reckless Driving by Speed
  • Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle without an Operator’s License

Anyone with additional details about this crash can call Officer T. Holmes at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

