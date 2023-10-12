It’s fall, y’all! Check out fun family-friendly things to do in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall weather has so many of us outside. If you’re looking for some fun seasonal activities to squeeze between sports practices and games and all your kid’s other activities, we’ve already done the work for you to find the best ones.

The West End Mom - Megan Ariail - says one of her favorite events in the fall is Garden Glow at Maymont, which runs through Oct. 19 through Nov. 12.

“This is a nightly event where the garden is illuminated with these brilliant light displays,” she said. “There is a glow bar. There’s a festival-like atmosphere where you can shop from different food trucks to get treats, make s’mores, and everything’s glowing with lights.”

There are also glow cubes.

“We love walking the Japanese garden because the lights displays are so brilliant,” Ariail said.

What’s fall without football? The West End Mom says a great way to spend a fall day is at a game. The University of Richmond has a free kids zone with bounce houses, face painting and balloon art.

The school’s student organization hosts a community trick-or-treat before the game on Oct. 28.

“So between 1:30 and 3, anybody can come dressed up in costume to trick or treat with their student organizations,” Ariail said. “We tried it last year. The college students were so kind; they passed out candy.”

Ariail loves Tom Leonard’s Friday night movies at the pumpkin patch, where you can watch family-friendly movies out back on the stacks of hay. She says this one is a must-do with little ones.

If you want to stay busy and active, Ariail suggests a hike. One of her favorites is the Highbridge Trail.

This is the longest recreational pedestrian bridge in Virginia. It’s also wheelchair accessible.

It’s going to really pull those wow factor views. When you get to the bridge, you get to see the Appomattox River and you can see the mountains in the distance.

Another fun fall activities is to visit an orchard. One of Ariail’s favorites is the Market at Grelen. She says they love the open-air cafe, ice cream flights and wine slushies.

Of course don’t forget about pumpkin patches. Lloyd Family Farm is a favorite because you can pick a pumpkin and also do a hay ride and other fall activities.

Megan has lots of great tips about more places to go and what to bring when you go. For example, here’s her list of free things to do in the fall.

