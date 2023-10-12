Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Hunters urged to kill one more deer during hunting season to help thin population

Hunters in Mississippi are being urged to kill one more deer during hunting season to help reduce the record population in the state. (Source: WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Hunters in Mississippi are being urged to help thin the deer population in the state.

Despite drought conditions in the state, wildlife experts said there are record numbers of deer in the woods.

Bow hunting season is currently underway, and the woods are reportedly crawling with deer.

Experts are estimating that 1.5 million deer are roaming the state forests, which is more than the land can handle.

“We’ve seen an increase in our deer population. So, this upcoming season we’re encouraging our hunters to shoot an additional deer, but not an additional deer on their bag limit,” said Russ Walsh, with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

According to wildlife officials, killing one extra deer could harvest 200,000 this year.

Chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological illness that affects deer, is present in the state. Hunters are urged to submit their samples for testing.

Mississippi wildlife officials said there are freezers located throughout the state for hunters to deposit deer heads for testing.

Gun season starts Nov. 18.

“Be safe out there, and always take a kid hunting and fishing with you if you can,” Walsh said.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Powerball ticket sold at Food Lion located on Genito Road won $150,000.
Powerball ticket sold in Midlothian wins $150,000 prize
Chesterfield County Police Special Victims arrested two men in online chatting operations last...
2 men arrested in Chesterfield online chatting operation
A 10-year-old boy reported missing in Chesterfield has been found safe.
10-year-old Chesterfield boy found safe
Virginia State Police says the crash happened on I-95 in Stafford County early Wednesday morning.
Tractor-trailer driver suffers medical emergency, dies in I-95 crash
Jeffrey Brooks pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving under the...
19-year-old sentenced for killing Henrico bicyclist

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
A destroyed house by an earthquake is seen in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, western of...
Another strong earthquake flattens homes and worsens misery in western Afghanistan
Cats that were rescued from a large-scale breeder case on Monday in Chesterfield Co., Va., by...
110 cats taken from Chesterfield breeder after animals found in “serious danger”
FILE - The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital.
Police: 3 stabbed, including officer, at Atlanta airport